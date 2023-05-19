LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – It’s rodeo time in Lindale for the 2023 LACC Championship Rodeo.

Many competitors like Taylor Liles said the rodeo is in their blood.

“My dad got to compete riding bulls and as I got older, I was able to naturally grow into,” Taylor Liles, bull rider from Winona said.

Other riders dreamed of one day being a cowboy.

“When I was little bitty, they asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up and I said a cowboy,” said Conner Cashell, bronc rider from Lindale.

For years, bull and bronc riders train day in and day out for a chance to hold on in hopes of an eight-second ride.

“Usually I black out for the first jump or so and then after that I can start getting into it and do what I need to do to try and win it,” said Tristan Sloan, bronc rider from Lindale.

Some might call it superstition or a routine, but the animal you get is the real luck of the draw.

“I’ll ask some of the guys I ride with like Tristan. We travel together a bunch, so I can maybe figure out what I got ahead of me,” said Cashell.

The cowboys said if you are gonna get on any animal that bucks, bull or horse to make sure you pray.

“Pray over yourself and pray over the bull and get ready to knock your head,” said Liles.

Riders feed off the rodeo’s atmosphere and everyone cheering in the stands.

“All the people here are like family to me at this church and people like Conner and all of the other riders I meet, bull riders and bronc riders,” said Sloan.

The rodeo is happening until May 20th and starts with mutton bustin’ at 6p.m. on Saturday before the big rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m.

It’s free admission, so bring the whole family and have a great time.