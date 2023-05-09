TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Junior League of Tyler kicked off the 2023 season of Mistletoe and Magic on Tuesday with an announcement.

Mistletoe and Magic is the Junior League’s annual shopping market and gala that takes place at the end of November and the beginning of December. The event is the organization’s biggest fundraiser.

“Some of the big changes, we are changing menus this year… So, we’ve been at the Rose Garden Center for the past couple of years and we will be using the brand new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center this year. So with that, we’ll have a little more space, which means even more merchants for shopping,” said Alyssa Allare, 2023 Mistletoe and Magic Chair.

Other nonprofit organizations like The Gold Network of East Texas and Meals on Wheels signed their grant contracts and will receive funds and volunteers from the Junior League.