PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old is dead after a head-on collision near Carthage last week.

On Dec. 8 roughly one mile north of Carthage, a 2021 Kenworth Truck Tractor towing double trailers was reportedly headed northbound on Highway 59. A 2009 Nissan Murano was headed southbound on the highway and the vehicles collided head-on at around 12:13 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report from DPS.

DPS said the driver of the Kenworth was not injured and the driver of the Nissan was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as 21-year-old James Browning, who was pronounced dead at the scene.