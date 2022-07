CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Alto man has been pronounced dead Saturday after a one car crash on Highway 69 near Rusk.

A preliminary report showed that Santiago Torres-Martinez, 21, was driving on the highway when his 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe traveled into the median.

DPS said the SUV overcorrected to the right, and left the roadway where it struck a tree. Torres-Martinez was found to not have been wearing a seatbelt according to officials, and was pronounced dead at the scene.