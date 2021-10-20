21-year-old dead, one hospitalized after head-on crash near Athens

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One woman died and a man was hospitalized after a head-on crash near Athens in Henderson County.

On Thursday, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 19 around 7 miles south of Athens.

Troopers responded to the crash at 9:17 p.m. where they determined 21-year-old Olivia Popham of Bay City was driving her 2017 Nissan Sentra south on State Highway 19. DPS said Popham crossed over the center line and hit a Ford pickup head-on.

Popham died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, 33-year-old Travis Pittman, of Winona, was taken to a local hospital in Athens.

The investigation is ongoing, according to DPS.