21-year-old dead, one hospitalized after head-on crash near Athens

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One woman died and a man was hospitalized after a head-on crash near Athens in Henderson County.

On Thursday, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 19 around 7 miles south of Athens.

Troopers responded to the crash at 9:17 p.m. where they determined 21-year-old Olivia Popham of Bay City was driving her 2017 Nissan Sentra south on State Highway 19. DPS said Popham crossed over the center line and hit a Ford pickup head-on.

Popham died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, 33-year-old Travis Pittman, of Winona, was taken to a local hospital in Athens.

The investigation is ongoing, according to DPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51