21-year-old dies after crash in Anderson County

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old woman was killed in a crash just a few miles southeast of Palestine in Anderson County.

According to DPS, a 2012 Honda Civic was stopped at a stop sign on CR 417. A 2017 Volvo truck tractor towing a 2015 Hyundai semi-trailer was traveling southeast on US 287.

DPS said the Honda failed to yield the right-of-way and pulled out onto US 287, striking the truck and the semi-trailer, causing the Honda to spin around before coming to a stop facing southeast.

21-year-old Keren Dyer of Palestine was driving the Honda. She was taken to UT Health Tyler with life-threatening injuries, and she died Wednesday.

The driver of the truck tractor is 36-year-old Travis McMillian of Houston, and he was not injured at the time of the crash.

DPS said the investigation is ongoing.

