SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old woman died after she was ejected from her car in a one-vehicle crash in Smith County.

On Friday morning, around 6:20 a.m. Makayla A. Gassman, of Wills Point, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra east on State Highway 64 when for an unknown reason, her vehicle left the roadway to the south.

Gassman’s vehicle overturned and she hit a culvert and ejected from the car, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Dunklin.

DPS said that Gassman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.