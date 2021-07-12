22-year-old dies after car flips over in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A man died after his car flipped over during a crash in Van Zandt County.

Texas Department of Transportation troopers received a call about a fatal wreck around 11:18 p.m. on Sunday.

The incident happened on FM-17 about 3.5 miles north of Canton.

According to DPS, the driver of a 2002 Kia Sportage was going north on FM-17, then they lost control on the wet road.

The car went into a side skid and into the east ditch. The vehicle collided with a concrete culvert and overturned.

22-year-old Michael Lee Loughman, of Grand Saline died at the scene. He was pronounced by Judge Wade McMillan and later he was transported to Bartley Funeral Home in Grand Saline.