22-year-old dies after car flips over in Van Zandt County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A man died after his car flipped over during a crash in Van Zandt County.

Texas Department of Transportation troopers received a call about a fatal wreck around 11:18 p.m. on Sunday.

The incident happened on FM-17 about 3.5 miles north of Canton.

According to DPS, the driver of a 2002 Kia Sportage was going north on FM-17, then they lost control on the wet road.

The car went into a side skid and into the east ditch. The vehicle collided with a concrete culvert and overturned.

22-year-old Michael Lee Loughman, of Grand Saline died at the scene. He was pronounced by Judge Wade McMillan and later he was transported to Bartley Funeral Home in Grand Saline. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51