HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 22-year-old died after a crash in Henderson County early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Highway 175 about one mile north of Baxter.

A preliminary DPS investigation shows that a 2007 Honda Civic was traveling southeast on Highway 175 and a 2019 Ford F-150 was traveling northwest on 175.

The Honda was turning onto CR 4511 and failed to yield, turning in front of the Ford and the truck hit the Honda, according to DPS.

Haven Gabriel Finkie, 22, of Athens, was pronounced dead by medical staff at a Tyler hospital. The driver of the Ford was taken to an Athens hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.