22-year-old pedestrian dies after getting hit by truck in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 22-year-old is dead after getting hit by a car on Highway 7 on Saturday.

DPS was called to the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash just west of FM 2782 around 10:20 p.m. in Nacogdoches County. They said that the pedestrian, later identified as 22-year-old James Davis from Diboll, walked from the center of the roadway into the westbound lane where he was hit by a Chevrolet truck.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as 33-year-old Salvador Aguinaga from Pollock. Aguinaga and a passenger were not injured during the crash.

Davis was taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The crash is still under investigation.