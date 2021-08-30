22-year-old pedestrian dies after getting hit by truck in Nacogdoches County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
September 19 2021 12:00 am

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 22-year-old is dead after getting hit by a car on Highway 7 on Saturday.

DPS was called to the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash just west of FM 2782 around 10:20 p.m. in Nacogdoches County. They said that the pedestrian, later identified as 22-year-old James Davis from Diboll, walked from the center of the roadway into the westbound lane where he was hit by a Chevrolet truck.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as 33-year-old Salvador Aguinaga from Pollock. Aguinaga and a passenger were not injured during the crash.

Davis was taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51