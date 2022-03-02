NEW DIANA, Texas (KETK) — A nearly $24 million bond package has been added to the May ballot for New Diana voters.

The money would allow the district to make major renovation, including foundation and drainage issues across their campuses.

The bond is divided into two propositions.

This first $23 million will go towards work at the high school and rest of the money would cover proposed new tennis courts and a press box for the softball field.

“We’re way ahead of schedule, this wasn’t anticipated until a November election bond, but because we were so ahead of schedule, the board went ahead and decided to vote unanimously on a May election which will save us about four pennies on the tax increase, possibly due to us getting ahead on inflationary costs,” said New Diana ISD Superintendent Carl Key.

If both propositions pass, New Diana ISD tax payers will see an increase of about $16 a month based off a $100,00 home. The bond will be on the ballot on May.