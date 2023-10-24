PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – According to a release from the Palestine Police Department, a traffic stop led to the arrest of two people charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

On Oct. 11 at around 8:50 a.m., a Palestine officer conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Palestine Avenue. The driver was identified as William Charles Waller, 35, and the passenger as Debra Leann Alton, 33.

During a search of the vehicle, the officer allegedly found:

a clear plastic bag containing 23.81 grams of suspected methamphetamine

a small amount of marijuana

$3,027

numerous small plastic bags

a digital scale

a glass pipe



Reportedly, both suspects were transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked for “manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group between four grams and 200 grams, a first degree felony and possession of marijuana less than two ounces and a B misdemeanor.”

Officials say the car was also taken as it was used to transport illegal controlled substances.