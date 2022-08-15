PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – One person is at large and another was arrested after authorities discovered known felon 50-year-old James Barnett driving a vehicle they say was stolen in Anderson County.

Anderson County Sherriff’s Sgt. Z. Montoya reported trying to stop the vehicle near SH-294W on Sunday.

According to a statement on Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Barnett failed to stop when signaled to do so, and a police pursuit ensued. The pursuit traversed several miles before the Palestine Police Department was able to end the pursuit via the use of a tire-deflation device.

Officials say a search after the arrest resulted in the seizure of over 23 grams of methamphetamine. Barnett was transported to the County Jail and charged with evading arrest w/vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, engaging in organized criminal activity, fail to ID fugitive, and evading arrest.

During the pursuit, a passenger, later identified as James Troy Yelverton (47), jumped from the vehicle and fled into the woods on ACR 2136. Yelverton was later found to have an active parole revocation warrant for a drug possession offense, per official statement.

Efforts to locate Yelverton were unsuccessful, according to officials. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 tracking teams searched the area near the 100 block of ACR 2108 for a suspicious person matching the description of James Yelverton.

After a prolonged search of the area, the suspicious person was not located and the search was terminated, per officials. Sheriff’s office investigators are the continuing the search for Yelverton. Additional charges for fleeing are pending against Yelverton.