23 homes to be featured in Tyler Area Builders Association’s Parade of Homes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 23 homes will be featured in the 68th annual Tyler Area Builders Association’s Parade of Homes.

The Parade of Homes is a nine-day tour of completed new construction homes showcasing the work of builders and subcontractors who are members of the association.

On Tuesday, the Tyler Area Builder’s Association held a ribbon cutting. Prospective buyers will be able to buy tickets as of June 1.

One ticket is good for the entire parade and will allow people to go through each home one time for the duration of the parade. For those with children, they will need tickets unless they are carried in arms. Strollers will not be permitted in the homes.

“You really are going to expect to see everything, we have homes ranging from 2400-square-feet to 4,000 square-feet and different price ranges,” Libby Simmons, executive vice president of the Tyler Area Builders Association said. “Some of the homes are already sold, some are available for sale, but each home will have its own special flare.”

Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. People can purchase tickets by visiting TylerAreaBuilders.com as well as view a map and list of the homes. During parade hours the tickets may also be purchased at each of the participating homes.

The homes will be available to view from June 5 through the 13th. Homes will be able to be seen during the following times:

Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sundays 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday – Thursday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Homes can take anywhere from 6 to 12 months to build a home. Builders try to have the homes ready by opening day.

This year’s parade will feature homes around the Tyler area as well as Flint, Chandler and Bullard areas. Bullard will have the most homes featured with 11 homes featured in the parade.

“This year, I wanna brag a little bit on our builders. It has not been the most normal year following COVID and they’ve all dealt with a lot trying to get these homes ready,” Simmons said. “We pride on our homes being finished the landscaping 100% and all of those things have been quite a challenge, so I commend all of them for making it happen.”

One of the homes that will be featured was created by Chris Van Meter. He built a 3,902-square-foot home that features four beds and three and a half baths.

The home features a large, wooded lot in the gated Cooks Ranch subdivision.

Inside the home are Cathedral ceilings, high-end appliances and truss-style beams. Outside features an oversized deck and covered patio.

A portion of the ticket sales from the Parade will go to organizations that will serve the community and specifically benefit children. This year the proceeds will go to Kingdom Life Academy and North Tyler Academy

The purpose of the Parade of Homes is to feature builder members and subcontractors to showcase the latest in-home design and technology.

Many potential home buyers will be able to meet the builders and view their workmanship.

Last year in 2020, more than 4,000 visitors toured the parade.