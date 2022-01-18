23 Tyler ISD campuses receive largest grant funding since 1990 through Grants for Great Ideas program

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler ISD Foundation visited 23 district campuses on Tuesday to award a total of $95,000 in grants as a part of their Grants for Great Ideas program.

This is the highest amount of grant funding distributed since the initiative was created in 1990. The foundation has awarded more than $3.4 million to Tyler ISD since it was founded.

At Caldwell Arts Academy, four teachers received checks. Students and teachers were surprised as the Tyler High School marching band and cheerleaders marched through the hallways while the teachers got their grants.

Nearly $5,000 was given to the K-8th grade digital arts program, which will help buy cameras and other tools that aren’t already covered by the school budget. The digital arts students will now have access to better programs that allow them to turn their hand drawn flip books into animated short films.

“We’re really here to build programs for (the students), to help these kids build the next future for themselves. When they know that’s what everybody is here to support, you can’t beat that,” said Bobby Markle, Caldwell Arts Academy Principal.

Through the Grants for Great Ideas Program, more than 8,000 students and 23 campuses will be positively impacted by the grants that were awarded.