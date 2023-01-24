PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly breaking into a vehicle.

According to police, they received a call just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday from the 900 block of Campbell Street about reports of a vehicle burglary. A resident said they saw a white man in a dark hoodie inside their vehicle at the residence. When the homeowner confronted the man, he reportedly fled from the location.

While searching for the suspect, Sgt. Jeremy Jenkins and Officer Carson Brandenberger found a man who matched the description walking several blocks from the residence, police said. Officers stopped the man, who turned out to be 23-year-old Troy Yelverton of Palestine.

Police arrested Yelverton after discovering he was already wanted on two active warrants, one for tampering with evidence and one for theft. While performing a search of his clothing, officers allegedly found items that were reported to have been taken in the burglary. Police said Yelverton was also found to be the person seen in a video provided by the victim.

Yelverton was taken to the Anderson County Jail and booked without incident for his warrants and the charge of burglary of a vehicle.