23-year-old from Palestine dies after two-vehicle crash east of New Chapel Hill

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A 23-year-old died after two vehicles crashed east of New Chapel Hill.

According to DPS, troopers received a call on Dec. 6 to the intersection of FM 3226 and SH64 around 8:20 p.m. This was 1.1 miles East of New Chapel Hill.

DPS said the initial investigation showed a 2015 Ford Focus was traveling South on FM3226 approaching the intersection with SH64. A 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander was heading East on SH64.

The Ford drove past a stop sign and into the eastbound lane of SH64. This caused the Mitsubishi to strike the Ford on its right side. Both vehicles slid off the roadway and landed in the south ditch.

23 year-old, Deandre Jones, of Palestine was the driver of the Ford. He was transported to UT Health Center Main with life-threatening injuries. Jones was later pronounced dead on Dec. 7 by the hospital.

Daniel Quintero Ortiz, 34, of Henderson, was driving the Mitsubishi. He was taken to UT Health Center Main with minor injuries.

This crash is still being investigated.