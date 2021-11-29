23-year-old Henderson county man dead after 1-vehicle rollover crash

CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) – A one-vehicle accident occurred around 5:29 a.m. Saturday on SH-19 approximately 3.5 miles north of Athens in Henderson County.

The investigation shows that a 2021 Kia Forte was travelling north on SH-19 when the Kia left the roadway to the east and began rolling for a currently unknow reason. The Kia came to a stop upright facing the south and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Micheal Edward, 23, of Gun Barrel City was taken to UT Health East Texas in Athens and was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Highway patrol said the investigation is ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.