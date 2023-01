HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 23-year-old man was killed Monday night after being struck by a freightliner truck tractor towing a utility trailer on I-20 near Waskom.

According to DPS, a preliminary crash report found that the truck tractor was traveling westbound on I-20 when “the pedestrian ran into the roadway.”

Hunter Dorram, 23 of Grand Prairie, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the truck had no injuries reported.