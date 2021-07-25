23-year-old Lufkin woman dies after being hit by vehicle while walking in the roadway

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A 23-year-old Lufkin woman died after she was hit by a vehicle while she was walking in the roadway.

Nacogdoches Police were called to the scene at the 800 block of SW Stallings Drive. Nacogdoches PD sent a statement about the incident around 3:20 a.m.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Nacogdoches PD said that the victim’s identity will be held pending notification from the family.

The NPD Traffic division is on the scene conducting an investigation.

All northbound traffic in that area is being rerouted, NPD said that drivers should expect delays and try and avoid the area.