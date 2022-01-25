23-year-old man dead, 3 hospitalized after fatal crash near Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 23-year-old man died and three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Tyler.

On Monday, around 5:13 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the fatal crash on FM 14 around 1.5 miles north of Tyler.

According to DPS, 51-year-old Vincenta Peralta, of Tyler, was facing west in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer on CR 328 stopped at a stop sign intersection at CR 328 and FM 14.

Amber L. Bradley, 20, of Hawkins, was driving south in a 2017 Ford Fusion on FM 14, when Peralta failed to yield the right of way at the stop intersection by pulling onto FM 14 in front of Bradley, according to DPS.

Peralta had a passenger, Oscar J. Peralta-Collazo, 23, of Tyler who was pronounced dead at the scene. According to DPS, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Peralta, Amber and her passenger, Jamae D. Bradley, 21, of Hawkins were all taken to a local hospital in Tyler. Peralta is in stable condition, Amber is in stable condition and Jamae is in unknown condition, according to DPS.