23-year-old man killed in Rusk County after 2-vehicle crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Oct. 22, at 5:38 PM, DPS Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-64, approximately six miles west of the city of Henderson in Rusk County.

A preliminary report from investigators indicates that the driver of a 2006 Toyota Sienna was traveling west on SH-64, when the driver veered to the left to avoid striking a small animal in the roadway and struck a 2014 Ford F-150 that was traveling in the eastbound lane.

The impact sent the Toyota off-road to the south and caused the Ford to skid and overturn several times before coming to a rest in the middle of SH-64.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Ryan Wilson, 18, of De Berry. He was treated and released from UT-Health East Texas-Henderson.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Christopher Wilson, 30, of Overton. Wilson was also treated and released from UT-Health East Texas-Henderson. However, a passenger in Wilson’s vehicle, Jorden Wilson, 23, later died at the hospital.

At this time the crash is still under investigation.

