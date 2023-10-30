VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian died last week after getting hit by a truck on a wet roadway near Grand Saline.

According to a preliminary report from DPS, 23-year-old Autumn Sierra McLane from Grand Saline was in the lane of east US 80 around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday. DPS said a 2011 Toyota Tundra “took evasive action but struck the pedestrian” three miles east of Grand Saline.

McLane died at the scene and the driver of the truck was not injured, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.