23-year-old suspect arrested after shooting incident in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 23-year-old man was arrested after a shooting incident that happened in Tyler.
Zaccheus Dunn, 23, of Tyler, was on a warrant for capital murder. Dunn’s bond was set to $700,000.
On Thursday, May 13 around 7:30 a.m. a man was shot to death in a home in the the 800 block of Crosby Street Thursday morning, Tyler police said.
The victim was Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, 33, of Tyler.
Police called to the home after receiving a report found that Eiglebiger had been shot “numerous times,” a news release said.
According to Tyler Police, the case is still under investigation.
