CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – 24 people were arrested and two minors were released to guardians on Sunday in Cherokee County in a cockfighting investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said they received information about rooster fighting on CR 2405, and responded to the area where 26 people were detained and 88 birds were seized.

Photo courtesy of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

22 people, of the 26 detained, were arrested for being a spectator at the rooster fight, according to officials, one was arrested for allowing the use of real estate for cockfighting and one person was arrested for felony evading with a car and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to the sheriff’s office, 30 cars were also towed.