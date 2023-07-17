ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 24-year-old is dead after a rollover crash two miles north of Palestine.

According to a preliminary report from DPS, Dionardo Perez-Perez from Palestine was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry south on FM 1990 on Saturday around 9:19 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway on a curve.

The vehicle rolled over when the driver overcorrected, according to DPS’s preliminary report, and struck two utility poles. Perez died at the scene, and his passenger was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.