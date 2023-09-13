SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 24-year-old man is dead after crashing into a culvert just outside of Tyler.

On Saturday, DPS responded to a crash that took place off of County Road 413, 2.6 miles northwest of Tyler. According to the preliminary report, Austin Winters, 24, was traveling south on County Road 413 in a 2002 GMC Envoy when DPS said he “drove off the roadway and struck a culvert and a metal pole fence.”

According to a preliminary crash report from DPS, Winters was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Jon Johnson.