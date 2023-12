POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 24-year-old Livingston resident has been reported missing.

Sheryl Diane Reid’s family and local law enforcement report being concerned for her safety. Authorities said they do not know “the circumstances of her whereabouts” and did not share how long she has been missing.

The Polk County Criminal Investigation Division asks that anyone with information on Reid’s location call Lt. Craig Finegan at 936-329-9028.