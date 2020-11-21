25 children adopted in Tyler by their forever families

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Friday, November 20 is National Adoption Day. At Green Acres Church in Tyler, 25 children were officially adopted by their families.

Due to COVID-19, the ceremony was different than previous years. Families each met with the judge over a Zoom meeting.

The Hayes family also finalized the adoption for their sixth child, who is a 20-month-old boy named Ethan. The family now have three adopted children.

Still, there are currently more than 2000 children waiting to be adopted in Texas.