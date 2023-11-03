RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 25-year-old is dead after a rollover wreck in Rusk County last Saturday.

A preliminary crash report from DPS indicates that Travis Phillips from Carthage was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup east on FM 2867, roughly five miles southeast of Henderson, and left the roadway on a left-hand curve, overcorrected and hit a utility pole and a tree.

Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.