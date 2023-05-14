TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas Veterans Community Council in Tyler was awarded a $250,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission.

The funds were awarded on May 9 as part of the Funds for Veterans’ Assistance grants totaling $36,347,000 that will be distributed throughout 135 organizations across Texas. The commission anticipates that the grants will serve more than 81,770 veterans and their families.

Funds for the grants are primarily generated by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games that are designated for veteran support.

These grants help to provide services like clinical counseling, employment support, financial assistance, home modification and homeless veteran support.

For veterans, their dependents and surviving spouses who need resources and assistance, click here to find organizations that serve a specific area.