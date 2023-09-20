HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The USDA’s Rural Utility Service ReConnect grant program has awarded Eastex Telephone Cooperative (Eastex) $25 million to help them deliver high-speed-fiber-to-the-premises internet to East Texas.

According to a press release from Eastex, this grant, combined with Eastex’s investment of $8.4 million, will benefit existing customers in the communities of Maydelle and Hudson Chapel within Cherokee and Anderson counties.

They will work with those communities to construct 229 miles of buried fiber to deliver scalable internet service to around 1,241 locations, with the upgrades expected to be completed in the next three years.

“Eastex is thrilled and honored to receive a USDA ReConnect grant. The opportunity to

accelerate Eastex’s fiber network deployment to these extremely remote portions of our

existing service area will significantly improve the quality of life, education, healthcare,

and communications for the Maydelle and Hudson Chapel communities,” said Eastex

General Manager Rusty Dorman.

To learn more about ReConnect please visit their website.