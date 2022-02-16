HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 26-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Harrison County.

On Feb. 15, around 8:40 p.m. the Texas Department of Transportation responded to a crash on I-20 two miles west of Hallsville.

According to DPS, Damion K. Williams, 40, of Duson, Louisiana was driving an 18-wheeler westbound on I-20 in the outside lane. Khalil D. Williams, 26, of Richland Hills, was driving a Jeep Cherokee approaching from the rear of the 18-wheeler at a high rate of speed as it moved from lane to lane weaving through traffic, according to DPS.

DPS said Khalil was in the inside lane when he made an aggressive lane change striking the back of the 18-wheeler’s trailer.

Khalil died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to DPS.

Damion was reportedly not injured.