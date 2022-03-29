View Post

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Around 2,643 people lost power in Tyler on Tuesday.

Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said there were reports of a tree that fell on a powerline near the Hollytree Apartments on 6100 Hollytree Dr. due to the winds. Officials also said several transformers were damaged.

The Tyler Fire Department, Tyler Police Department and Oncor are at the scene. According to Oncor officials, they are priority switching to make sure some people can get power back.

