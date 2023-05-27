NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a woman who was in the May 19 crash on U.S Highway 259 died because of injuries from the crash on Saturday.

Sherry Randall, 71 of Nacogdoches, was driving her 2006 Toyota Avalon when she attempted to turn into a private driveway and was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro that officials said was suspected to be travelling at a high rate of speed.

Randall was pronounced dead on Saturday, May 27, 2023 by Nacogdoches medical staff, officials said.

According to authorities, the Camaro, which flipped multiple times after the crash, was being driven by Lance Modisette, 18, of Lufkin. Modisette was a member of the Lufkin Panther baseball team and the Thundering 13 baseball team.

Modisette was pronounced dead at the scene by Nacogdoches Justice of the Peace Dorothy Tigner-Thompson. Modisette’s passenger, Trennan Bearden, 18 of Lufkin, was treated at Nacogdoches Medical Center and released.

Officials said that a 2018 Ford Mustang struck the debris from the crash but the driver of the Ford was not injured.

DPS added that their investigation into the crash is ongoing.