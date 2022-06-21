TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2020 murder on Tuesday after entering a plea deal.

Kevondus Brantley, 23, is the second of his three co-defendants to be convicted of murder after a shooting on Vance Street in Tyler.

Brantley’s co-defendant Kobe Warthsaw, 19, was found guilty of murder by a jury in May after a three day trial and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. The remaining co-defendants are both scheduled on plea dockets for later this year.

The four co-defendants were arrested and charged with murder in 2020 after a shooting that killed 21-year-old Draveon McCullough.

According to officers, McCullough knocked on Warthsaw’s door and a fight began. During the struggle, McCullough was shot and killed. Officers reported finding “a substantial amount of narcotics at the scene.”