SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three acres of land caught on fire near the Greenwood Farms Landfill on Monday morning.

Around 2 a.m., the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to calls in reference to a fire behind the gas plant near the south side of FM 2767.

Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley said officials stayed on the scene for several hours after it was contained to make sure it didn’t reignite. Findley added that it burned around three acres worth of land and the start of the fire is undetermined at this time.