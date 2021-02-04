3 arrested after Palestine police narcotics investigation at hotel

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK)- Palestine Police arrested two men and one woman after finding multiple drugs at a local motel.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Feb. 1 after 11 p.m. at the Motel 6 on the 1100 block on E. Palestine Ave, according to the Palestine Police Department. They started looking into the location after they received complaints about drug trafficking at motels.

Police were investigating different motels, and they found out that Fred Williams, 34, of Palestine had active warrants and he was staying at the Motel 6. They were able to arrest Williams and Oscar Oliver, 40, of Palestine, who had multiple felony warrants from Harris and Anderson Counties. Shanethia Hollis, 38, was also arrested. The three were booked into the Anderson County Jail.

Officers found different drugs in plain sight. They also had obtain an additional search warrant.

Police located 77 grams of suspected methamphetamines and other pills they suspected to be ecstasy, hydrocodone, Xanax, which were all packaged for distribution. They also found digital scales, baggies for distribution, and multiple pieces of identifying information indicating identity theft and credit card debit card abuse, police said.

Last year in March, Oliver was also critically injured after he burglarized a home and broke into a man’s car and hotwired it, according to the homeowner.

Police said the homeowner fired several shots at Oliver, and he was later found in a yard with gunshot wounds in the neck and abdomen. Additionally, Oliver had around six grams of suspected methamphetamine on his person and was life-flighted to a Tyler hospital due to his injuries.

The man was charged with Burglary of Habitation and Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle for the incident last year.

Now, Williams, Oliver and Hollis were arrested on the following charges:

Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG1 4 grams to 200 grams

Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG2 1 gram to 4 grams

Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 1 gram to 4 grams

Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 less than 28 grams

Possession of Dangerous Drug

The two men were also booked for their outstanding arrest warrants.

“Officers from our Patrol Division did a fantastic job on following up on these drug complaints

and getting these dealers off the streets,” said Mark Harcrow, Palestine Police Chief. “I commend these officers for their diligence and dedication to our community.”