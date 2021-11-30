3 arrested, charged with organized criminal activity in connection to East Texas vehicle burglaries

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Three people were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity after several vehicle robberies.

18-year-old Devontaye Hayes, 17-year-old Brandon Gilliam and 17-year-old Tyrin Gibson were arrested early Tuesday morning.

A little after 3 a.m., a man getting home from work said he noticed some men out by his neighbor’s house on Wyatt Lane. When he shined his flashlight on them, they reportedly ran and jumped into a white car that was driving through the neighborhood with their lights off.

The man called 911 and gave them the license plate number. Soon after that, the car was pulled over by an officer on I-30 when an officer noticed the license plate numbers were the same as what the caller reported.

According to police, the men explained to the officer that they were on their way from Little Rock to Dallas for court dates.

Two officers arrived to assist. Inside the car, officers reported finding wallets, a purse, money, receipts, a drivers license, vehicle keys, and bottles of cologne that they were able tie back to several addresses in the Pleasant Grove area.

During the traffic stop, other officers went to houses and woke up residents to see if any of their vehicles were broken into. According to police, some residents reported that they had experienced vehicle burglaries.

Officers said many of the items that residents reported stolen were found in the vehicle. Other items were reportedly found that police haven’t been able to find who they belong to.

All three men are in jail waiting on their bond to be set by a judge.