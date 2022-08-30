RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three people were arrested Monday night and are accused of cutting a catalytic converter from a truck, according to the Rusk County Sheriff.

Officials said deputies were dispatched to a residence on CR 438 after a caller said it looked like people were getting something from under his truck in his yard. Before deputies could get there, they left the area in a Tahoe that was described to them over the radio.

Minutes later, a sergeant said they located the Tahoe near the scene at a dollar store, and “deputies at the crime scene advised that the catalytic converter had been cut from the complainant’s truck.”

The sergeant reported to have located the converter in the Tahoe, and all three people, April Corley, Wesley Bromley and Jared Brown, were taken into custody and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.