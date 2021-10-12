3 casinos awaiting sports betting approval in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport-Bossier area casinos are among the 13 that have formally applied for a sports betting license in the state.

Margaritaville, Horseshoe, and Boomtown are now waiting for approval from state regulators, according to Louisana State Police, which handles the vetting of operators and personnel.

Once the applications are processed, they go to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office for review before going to the state’s gaming control board for final approval.

The deadline for gaming operators in the state to apply for sports betting permits in Louisiana is January 1.

The state’s 20 casinos and racetracks, including five in Shreveport-Bossier, are expected to be among the first to get authorization to begin taking sports wagers because they have already met the requirements for suitability and background checks. Those that do not will take longer to be verified through the investigative and regulatory process.

The application process has been delayed twice since Hurricane Ida hit parts of South Louisiana since early September following Hurricane Ida, as state office operations were either shut down or redirected in response to the storm.