LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts they say all occurred Tuesday in broad daylight.

Two people in a dark-colored Chevy sedan were reportedly seen stealing catalytic converters from high-traffic areas, and police are asking for help identifying the alleged thieves.

The first theft came between 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., when the part was stolen from a 2021 Toyota Tacoma. Then, another was stolen from a 2015 Tacoma in the HEB parking lot around 4:10 p.m. Another incident happened around 4:50 p.m. at Angelina Savings Bank, where a catalytic converter was taken from a 2019 Tacoma. The victim reported that incident the following day and told officers it would cost $1,025 to repair the vehicle.

Catalytic converters are found underneath vehicles and designed to burn hydrocarbons and other toxic ingredients stemming from exhaust. First implemented by the Environmental Protection Agency in 1975, it is now a necessity to pass state inspections. Catalytic converters are made up of precious metals like rhodium, platinum, and palladium, and thieves can unbolt and remove a catalytic converter in less than 10 minutes.

Police said that surveillance video from HEB and Angelina Savings Bank show the same people and vehicle. The sedan is believed to be a 2016-2021 Chevy Impala, possibly charcoal, black or gray colored.

Police said the subjects in the videos appear to be two Black men, one was wearing a red hoodie with a white design on it, while the other wore a black hoodie with a white design and red shorts.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

LPD gave some tips on preventing catalytic converter theft, including: