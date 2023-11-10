LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety said that three children and a woman died in a crash on State Highway 146 near Millgate Road around 10:17 p.m. on Thursday.

According to DPS, a 2011 Buick Lucerne was heading south when a 2023 GMC Sierra was heading north on Highway 146. Officials said that the Buick traveled into the northbound lane for an unknown reason and hit the GMC.

The driver of the Buick, Shemikia Brown, 34 of Livingston, a 13-year-old girl, a 11-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy were all pronounced dead at the scene by a Justice of the Peace.

A 6-year-old girl was taken to a hospital to be treated for life threatening injuries, according to DPS.

The driver of the GMC was not injured and DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.