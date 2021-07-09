3 Crockett men arrested after police find guns, drugs in house

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Three men were arrested in Crockett after police found guns and drugs in a home on Thursday.

27-year-old Garrett Lewing, 19-year-old Joseph Zuckero and 26-year-old Saul Gonzalez were all arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and several counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond for each was set at $75,000.

According to Crockett PD, they were doing a follow-up investigation on the 100 block of Quail Trail. They had previously got information indicating that a suspect with a felony warrant was living at the residence.

CPD said they have tried over the past several weeks to contact the people in the residence but each time was not successful.

On Thursday evening, officers noticed two vehicles outside the residence and tried to make contact with someone inside the house. After the police knocked and announced their presence, officers noticed that the subjects inside turned off the lights.

Officers say they smelled marijuana emitting from the residence and the vent fans from the AC unit.

When they could not make contact with the people inside the home, CPD and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence. CPD officers and Houston County deputies were able to make entry. They found 21.15 ounces of marijuana, 46 grams of promethazine, 118 grams of cocaine, 1,404 grams of edible THC cookies, a gram of ecstasy and three handguns.

Police arrested Lewing, Zuckero and Gonzalez on Thursday.