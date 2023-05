TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three people are dead and three more are injured after a wreck in Smith County in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The single-vehicle wreck on FM 2661 happened just north of CR 110 around 3 a.m. Three people died and three more were taken to a Tyler hospital with injuries, DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed.

Texas DPS is still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and information is limited at this time. Check back with KETK for updates.