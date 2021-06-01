3 dead including 1-year-old following head-on collision just outside Carthage over the weekend

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A one-year-old along with two adults are dead following a head-on collision just outside the city of Carthage on Saturday.

According to DPS, troopers were called a two vehicle crash on U.S. 59, about nine miles outside of the city.

The preliminary report indicates the driver of a Chevrolet truck, now identified as Morgan Baker, 32, of Timpson, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

Bakers truck collided with a Ford truck head on, killing the driver of that vehicle, now identified as Juan Burgos, 39, of Conroe, which is just north of Houston. A one-year-old male child in that vehicle was also pronounced.

Two passengers in the Ford truck were taken to two different hospitals, either in critical or serious conditions.

Baker and Burgos’ bodies were taken to Jimerson Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage.

No word on why Baker was driving in the incorrect lanes, but the crash remains under investigation.