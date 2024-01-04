LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Three people have been arrested after the Longview Police Department found multiple drugs and weapons during search.

According to a release, the Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit and the Longview/Gregg County SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant in the 600 block of Texas Street.

During the search, they reportedly seized methamphetamine, ecstasy, Xanax, crack cocaine, and marijuana. They also recovered a pistol, magazine and ammunition.

Three people were arrested and taken into the Gregg County Jail without incident.

The identified suspects are Delaina Pruitt, 50 of Longview, Austin Young, 56 of Mount Pleasant and Kristina Kelly, 32 of Longview.

Pruitt was charged with four counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Young was arrested for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

Kelly was arrested for four outstanding city warrants.