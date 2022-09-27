TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texas schools received 2022 College Success Awards.

All three of the University of Texas at Tyler Academy charter schools were selected for this honor because they effectively prepared their students for college. They have campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine.

UT Tyler Academy was on the list alongside 164 public schools in Texas and 1,742 in the nation chosen by GreatSchools.org. This organization gives awards to schools that prepare their students for success that continues into their second year in college.

“We are pleased that all of our campuses were selected for this prestigious award,’’ said Dr. Jo Ann

Simmons, University Academy superintendent. “This achievement celebrates the work of our

teachers, administrators, staff and students, and confirms that our student-centered model of

instruction supports our goal of preparing students for successful transitions into a university

system.’’

Officials looked at the following three areas to select award recipients: college preparation, college enrollment and college performance.

The University Academies in Tyler and Palestine received a score of 7 out of 10 while Longview earned an 8. University Academy is led by the UT Tyler College of Education and Psychology. It is an open enrollment charter school that houses 738 students in grades K-12 at their different campuses.

The school district focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) everyday. They also use a hands-on teaching style. For more information, click here.



