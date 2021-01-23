3 East Texas students selected as All-State Musicians from group of 50,000

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Three East Texas students showed their determination to continue to learn music even during a global pandemic. They were chosen to be All-State Musicians for 2021.

“All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive,” wrote Lindale ISD.

Xander Dickerson and Sarah Richardson from the Lindale High School Chorale and Logan Owens from the Whitehouse High School band received this acknowledgement.

The young students had to go through a competitive process that started last fall.

More than 50,000 students were part of the audition process, and only 1,860 finalists were selected.

First students had to audition in one of 33 Texas Music Educators Association Regions.

Sarah Richardson’s parents are Deborah and Mark Richardson.

The young musicians had to perform for a group of judges who would then rank their performance. Then, only a few students moved on from their region to compete against others in eight TMEA Area competitions, wrote Lindale ISD.

The highest-ranking musicians from the Area competitions are selected as All-State musicians.

Xander Dickerson is Crystal Spencer and Kenneth Dickerson’s son.

“Logan we’re proud to call you a Wildcat!” Whitehouse ISD wrote.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, TMEA is not putting on their 2021 performance.

The Texas Music Educators Association is an association of over 13,500 school music educators dedicated to promoting excellence in music education. Dickerson and Richardson’s director is Kerry Baham, and Tom Mensch is Owen’s director. The two educators are part of TMEA.