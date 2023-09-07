TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texas women are competing against almost 150 singers to have the chance to sing the National Anthem at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The rodeo takes place in December and they are trying to find two singers. Billie Joe Jones of Grand Saline, Amber Taylor of Palestine and Ginger Pickett of Canton have all thrown their hats in the ring to sing the Star Spangled Banner and they want East Texans to help them do it.

East Texans can vote by visiting the National Finals Rodeo online before voting ends on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The two lucky singers who get selected will also receive tickets to watch the rodeo after singing, roundtrip airfare to Las Vegas and a two night hotel accommodation.